3 home goods you didn’t know you needed

Finding the perfect pieces for your home is part of what makes building a home out of a house so exciting. Every person, family, and living situation is unique, and everyone deserves to feel like they have a safe place to decompress, make incredible memories, and let their guard down.

Creating a home takes years, and it’s different for everyone. Some have the same house, raise your family, and continue living in it after retirement. Others have to find ways of creating homes across the country or the world because they travel regularly. But, you and yours deserve a home, and there are tools and home goods that can help make it happen.

So whether you’re just starting and have a place of your own for the first time or looking for new home goods to improve your life, here are 3 things you didn’t know you needed.

1. Washable rugs

Yes, you’re right, washable rugs. Few things help a room more than a beautiful rug. However, rugs serve many purposes in the home and are much more than just aesthetic touches. While few design choices are more simple than a rug that can pull a whole room together, they serve many practical purposes.

Rugs allow you to show off the floors that you’re proud of while adding an accent to them and a layer of protection for people with hard flooring. They also help anchor furniture and give a focal direction to your room. Rugs are incredible for helping create warm, inviting environments that bring the community together and help create memories. The one drawback to rugs is that they can be quite cumbersome and often hard to clean.

Anyone who has ever owned an area rug they loved knows the gut-wrenching feeling when coffee gets split or muddy paws find their way over to it. Not only that, but moving with a rug can be a bother due to how thick and heavy they are. That’s why washable rugs are one of the best ways to invest in high-quality rugs without any of the traditional hassle or stress.

These rugs are made from premium, organic cotton and specifically designed to be 100% washable. The trick is in their design-build. Focusing on a high-quality, lightweight material build, you won’t notice any difference between this rug and any other until it’s time to clean it. Easy to move and safe to place in the washing machine, having a washable rug will change your life and make you rethink how you see rugs forever.

2. Boot dryer

There’s nothing anyone can do about the rain. No matter where you live, you will have to deal with rain during your year. Sure, there are places where it rains very minimally throughout the year, but water, mud, and rain are all things you have to deal with. So while a nice rainy day can hit the spot, these days can get your shoes soaked.

Whether it’s rain, a hike through the forest, or maybe you were watering the lawn, your shoes getting wet is common. This is why having a boot dryer on hand to help you dry out your shoes on rainy days is a lifesaver. When shoes get wet, they can create bacteria that cause that signature unpleasant odor. You leave them in the foyer or on the porch, but the smell is still present. What’s more, it seems like it takes ages for a shoe to naturally air dry.

A boot dryer uses gentle heat to simply speed up drying your boots, shoes, or even gloves, without allowing the smelly bacteria to infect your home.

3. Essential oil diffuser

When it comes to creating a space that feels like home, use the power of essential oils. A high-quality essential oil diffuser works to help keep your air properly humidified while at the same time spreading critical oils that have been shown to have incredible health benefits.

You have to pick out your favorite essential oils that help you feel calm, focused, and at ease and add them to your diffuser. Once you use an essential oil diffuser, you won’t ever want to live without one.

Conclusion

Finding the perfect home goods to improve your home is well worth your time and effort. Whether it’s something as practical as investing in incredible quality rugs that are easy to wash and look fantastic, or it’s something more niche and unique like a boot dryer to keep nasty odors out of your home. If you are on a mission to improve your home with new goods you can’t live without, these are three recommendations you don’t want to turn down.

Story by Chris Johnson

