3 easy ways to support your digestive health

Published Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, 9:42 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Gut problems? Truth is, your gut might not always work as it should. Consistent stomach issues such as food sensitivity, yeast, fatigue, mood swings, and headaches are usually indicators that you have a gut problem. The leaky gut syndrome is a condition whereby the intestinal lining is worn down, and it usually leads to the disruption of the normal functioning of the gut.

The digestive system is key in breaking down nutrients that the body needs to absorb. The digestive tract also protects your body from toxins and other substances that could harm your body and other organs. For proper functioning of the gut, the wall of the digestive system should be intact because when it is damaged there is no seamless coordination between the gut and the rest of the body. The more care you give your gut the more your overall health will be good.

So how do you ensure that your gut is in good condition?

Diet

A diet that is rich in fiber is crucial for the gut. It should consist of whole grains, nuts, fruits, vegetables, and legumes. A fiber-rich diet provides roughage that is necessary for ensuring that food moves along your digestive tract preventing constipation. It is also necessary to avoid excess fat in foods. Drinking lots of water is also crucial to allow for the proper forming and passage of stool.

Supplements

There are supplements that are necessary for adding good bacteria to your gut. Probiotics and prebiotics are used to supplement the yeasts and bacteria that are naturally found in the gut. They keep a well-balanced equilibrium for a strong gut, and they also enhance the proper absorption of nutrients.

Another supplement that is necessary for proper gut functioning is Biocidin. It is a combination of botanical medicines that are crucial for the whole gut. It supports microbiome balance for proper functioning and cleansing of the gut. It is available in liquid, liquid-filled capsules, liposomal delivery, toothpaste, oral care solution, and throat spray. See more on Biodicin supplements.

Exercise

It is also necessary to exercise as it helps in the reduction of constipation. Cardiovascular exercises have proven to strengthen the muscles of the stomach. These exercises also stimulate the intestinal muscles to ease the movement of food contents through the digestive system.

Stress

It is important to manage stress as it is one of the causes of a poorly performing gut. The lining of the gut gets to be eroded by the release of excess gastrointestinal secretions that lead to an eroded gut. There is a correlation between stress hormone levels and bowel function. Any kind of irritation in the gastrointestinal system sends signals to the brain which creates mood changes. These mood changes, in turn, send signals from the brain to the gut. It is also important to note that the abuse of substances like drugs and alcohol are considered a problem for the proper functioning of the gut.

To ensure that your gut is always functioning ensure that you eat a balanced diet, fiber, and drink lots of water. Also ensure that you eat your meals on time, and that you get the necessary supplements and exercise. It is also important to see a gastroenterologist for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Related

Comments