#25 Virginia rebounds from loss in season opener, defeats Radford, 73-52
Armaan Franklin rebounded from an ugly performance in the opener, scoring 21, Jayden Gardner added 18, keying #25 Virginia to a 73-52 win over Radford on Friday night.
Franklin shot 7-of-12 from the floor, 5-of-8 from three. You may remember that he’d gone 2-of-11 from the floor and 1-of-7 from three in the 66-58 loss to Navy on Tuesday.
Gardner had 18 in that one, 18 again here, on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, 8-of-10 from the line.
For the night, UVA (1-1) was 24-of-29 from the line. Last year, the ‘Hoos averaged 11.5 free-throw attempts per game.
Kadin Shedrick had an odd stat line: 10 points, all from the line (10-of-10). He had double figures without scoring from the field.
Radford led 8-3 early, but Virginia took control with a 15-0 run, led by 20, 41-21, at the break, and sorta, kinda coasted from there.
