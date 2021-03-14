#25 Notre Dame completes weekend series sweep of listless Virginia on Sunday

UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor was frank with his assessment after #25 Notre Dame completed a three-game sweep of the ‘Hoos on Sunday.

“They just beat us in every, every facet of the game,” O’Connor said. “You tip your cap to them. To go on the road and sweep an ACC weekend is tough to do. We just weren’t that competitive, candidly. Today, unfortunately, was another example of that.”

The Fighting Irish (7-2, 7-2 ACC) completed the sweep of Virginia (7-8, 2-7 ACC) with an 8-3 victory on Sunday at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers narrowed an early 3-0 deficit with a pair of runs in the third, the first on a home run in as off the bat of freshman Kyle Teel that hit the scoreboard in right field. The long ball was his second in three at bats after clearing the wall in the ninth inning on Saturday.

Making his first start at first base this season, Christian Hlinka pulled the Cavaliers within a run on an RBI single that scored Zack Gelof.

After two more runs from Notre Dame in the fifth, the Cavaliers got back within two in their half of the frame on a two-out double by Jake Gelof, but left the tying run on second base.

Mike Vasil (3-1, 1.83 ERA) only went an inning and a third in the start, giving up three runs on three hits, facing seven batters, before being lifted after throwing 32 pitches.

