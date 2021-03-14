#25 Notre Dame blitzes Virginia again, 12-4, to clinch weekend ACC baseball series

It’s not just the losing. Virginia is getting blown out, and the vaunted pitching staff is getting tattooed.

The ‘Hoos lost again on Saturday, 12-4 to #25 Notre Dame, which used a five-run burst in the fifth to break a 3-3 tie.

Starter Griff McGarry only made it through two outs in the fourth, giving up three runs on three hits, walking three, striking out seven.

Paul Kosanovich (0-1, 4.76 ERA) took the L for UVA (7-7, 2-6 ACC), getting touched up for four runs, two earned, in two-thirds of an inning.

Fighting Irish starting pitcher John Michael Bertrand (2-0, 4.08 ERA) pitched seven innings, allowed three runs and struck out four to earn his second win of the year. He retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced.

UVA freshman Kyle Teel hit his first collegiate home run, a solo shot with one out in the ninth inning. The first year is 4-for-16 with a homer and four RBI to start his collegiate career.

“Notre Dame took it to us and took advantage of their opportunities,” UVA coach Brian O’Connor said. “We’ve been in this position three weekends in a row where we’ve lost the first two games and played pretty well on Sunday so hopefully, we can come with that kind of fight tomorrow.”

The series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. Virginia will have Mike Vasil (3-0) on the mound and he will be opposed by righty Dominic Cancellieri.

The series finale will be broadcast live on ACCNX and can be heard on WINA (98.9 FM/1070AM) locally in Charlottesville.

