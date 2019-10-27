#25 Bridgewater outlasts Washington and Lee, wins 31-14

Published Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, 2:37 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The 25th-ranked Bridgewater College football team held an opponent under 200 yards for the third straight game, beating Washington & Lee 31-14.

Re’Shaun Myers led the defense with seven tackles and a forced fumble, while Luke Barnum picked off a pass. The Eagles also recorded a safety as Matt Dang, who recovered a blocked punt last week vs. Ferrum, blocked one himself for two points in the third quarter. Dang also had a fumble recovery in the contest.

Jay Scroggins completed 28-of-39 passes for 265 yards and two scores, although he did see his streak of seven straight games without an interception come to an end. Devonte Smith caught five balls for 62 yards and a touchdown, and Trey Stephens added 64 yards on five catches.

Bridgewater put two promising drives together to start the contest, but both stalled out and led to Logan Weis field goals and a 6-0 lead.

Jack Pollard briefly gave W&L the lead after breaking a 56-yard score, but Weis, who had already hit from 40 in the first quarter, was good from 43 to make it 9-7 BC in the opening minute of the second quarter.

Conner Kleffman gave the Eagles a 16-7 lead with a 10-yard TD grab six minutes before halftime.

Another long Generals touchdown made it 16-14, but the Eagles marched down the field with five completions of over 10 yards, culminating in a 17-yard strike to Devonte Smith and 23-14 halftime advantage.

Washington & Lee, who totaled just 198 yards on the day, had a fourth quarter handoff lead to a fumble that was forced by Myers and recovered by Dang at the six yard line. Demetreus Jalepes carried it across the goalline for the final 31-14 score.

The #25 Eagles improve to 7-0, 5-0 ODAC and will travel to Emory & Henry next Saturday for their final road game of the regular season. W&L falls to 4-3, 3-2.

Comments