24th House: Christian Worth doing well in money race
The Christian Worth campaign significantly outraised her opponent this quarter, according to finance filings due to the Virginia Department of Elections Monday and published by the Virginia Public Access Project.
Worth’s campaign received $28,421 in total contributions between July 1 and Aug. 31 compared to Republican incumbent Ronnie Campbell’s $16,430.
Worth ended the filing period with $30,101 cash on-hand.
The majority of Worth’s contributions this quarter, as with the rest of the campaign cycle, came from individuals, not PACs or corporate donors. Worth received 255 individual contributions this quarter to date. Since January 1, she has raised $77,013 from 806 individual contributions.
“I’m thankful for every single person who contributed because they make it possible for me to be in every part of the 24th District,” Worth said. “Whether I’m talking with a teacher or farmer, a retiree or someone just starting a family, what I hear is that we need a stronger voice in Richmond that is dedicated to the priorities of this district. I want to be the voice advocating for investment in the health, education, and employment of our families right here. We deserve as much as I see being invested in the rest of the Commonwealth.”
Worth’s voter outreach program also spent $12,635 this quarter compared to her opponent’s $2,828 in total expenses.
More than half of Worth’s campaign expenditures went toward staff, including hiring Deputy Field Organizers to recruit, train, and organize local volunteers.
“This campaign is about reaching out to our neighbors and connecting with them, to share that I am focused on serving all who live in the almost 2,000 square miles of this district. That’s a lot of ground to cover!” Worth said. “This is why I’ve made it my priority to invest in staff to support myself and our tireless local volunteers so we can reach as many voters as possible between now and Nov. 5.”
For more information, contact the campaign at Connect@WorthForDelegate.com or visit www.WorthForDelegate.com.
