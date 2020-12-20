#23 Liberty gets #9 Coastal Carolina in 2020 Cure Bowl

Liberty gets another chance at a matchup with the hottest team in the Group of 5 with news of the invite to the 2020 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl to face #9 Coastal Carolina next weekend.

The 23rd-ranked Flames (9-1) had been scheduled to match up back on Dec. 5, but that game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Liberty football program.

The Chanticleers (11-0) are one of five remaining unbeatens.

The FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 26 at noon on ESPN.

Liberty captured its first-ever bowl victory with a 23-16 win over Georgia Southern in the RBC Mortgage Cure Bowl last Dec. 21 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Tickets for the Cure Bowl will go on sale Monday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. through the Cure Bowl website.

To purchase in the Liberty sections, use the ticket link that can be found at www.libertyflames.com/bowlcentral.

