Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
22 wake forest jumps out to big lead then holds off 23 florida state 31 21
Sports

#22 Wake Forest jumps out to big lead, then holds off #23 Florida State, 31-21

Chris Graham
Last updated:

wake forest#22 Wake Forest led 28-7 three minutes into the second half, then #23 Florida State fought back to make it a game late, before the Demon Deacons finished off the 31-21 win Saturday in Tallahassee.

Wake (4-1, 1-1 ACC) led 21-7 at the break, then made it a three-score game on a Justice Ellison 12-yard TD run on the first drive out of the locker room.

FSU (4-1, 2-1 ACC) narrowed the gap to 28-13 on a 6-yard TD pass from Travis Jordan to Mycah Pittman with 7:03 to go in the third, then got to 28-21 on a Jordan-to-Johnny Wilson 4-yard TD pass with 9:32 to go.

The Deacs ate up 6:37 off the game clock on its next drive, going 18 plays to set up a 27-yard Matthew Dennis field goal that made it 31-21 with 2:55 left.

The Seminoles got the ball to the edge of the red zone, but a holding penalty, a pair of incomplete passes and a delay of game left them with a do-or-die 55-yard field-goal try from Ryan Fitzgerald that went wide right with 1:13 to go.

Jordan was 23-of-35 passing for 281 yards, three TDs, no INTs and a 161.4 passer rating for Florida State in the losing effort.

Sam Hartman, the veteran Wake Forest QB, was 22-of-34 for 234 yards, two TDs, no INTs and a 141.9 rating.

Ellison ran for 114 yards and a TD on 18 rushing attempts.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

virginia tech brent pry

Back to the drawing board for Virginia Tech after 41-10 loss at North Carolina
Roger Gonzalez
unc logo
, , ,

Another big day from Drake Maye lifts North Carolina to easy 41-10 win over Virginia Tech
Chris Graham

Drake Maye only passed for three touchdowns. But he did run for two more, and North Carolina bounced back from an ugly loss to Notre Dame last week with a 41-10 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday in Kenan Stadium.

football

Dukes batter Texas State with running game, defense, in 40-13 win on Saturday
Roger Gonzalez

JMU moved to 2-0 in the Sun Belt with a dominant 40-13 win over Texas State on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

jmu football

Three TDs from Latrele Palmer key JMU in 40-13 win over Texas State in Sun Belt home opener
Chris Graham
vdot logo

Road work schedule in the VDOT Culpeper District for the first week of October
News Desk
VSDB soccer field
,

Soccer pitch for blind youth installed on VSDB campus, school has eye on 2028 Paralympics team
Sports Desk
vampire bat study
, ,

Preventing the next COVID: Virginia Tech studying vampire bats for epidemic clues
News Desk