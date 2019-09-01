#22 Syracuse blanks Liberty, 24-0, in 2019 season opener

Published Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, 11:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

#22 Syracuse gave Flames Nation a good look at the top level of college football with the Orange opening the season with a 24-0 win over Liberty, Saturday evening, at Williams Stadium.

The game had a series of firsts, as the contest marked the first time a Power 5 and top-25 ranked FBS team had visited Lynchburg. The game was also the first for head coach Hugh Freeze at Liberty, who experienced his own unique first in his nine-year coaching career.

For the first time in Freeze’s head coaching career, he coached from the booth inside of the sidelines. Following a surgery brought on by back spasms and staph infection on Aug. 16, Freeze’s on-field coaching has been limited due to his recovery process.

Thanks to the creative of Liberty’s campus facilities and IT staffs, Freeze was able to perform most of his normal game day duties from the booth.

A hospital bed in the coaching booth elevated Freeze so he could see the field and Webex technology allowed Freeze to speak with this team in the locker room pregame, halftime and postgame.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.