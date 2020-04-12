$21M in federal funding to support healthcare centers in COVID-19

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $21,295,240 in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Virginia health centers.

These grants were awarded as part of the coronavirus relief package signed into law last month.

“This federal funding will support centers who are doing life-saving work in their communities during this crisis,” the Senators said. “We’re pleased to see these federal dollars go towards supporting Virginia health centers, and we will keep working to ensure that health centers in the Commonwealth receive the help they need during this challenging time.”

The following will receive funding:

Rockbridge Area Free Clinic of Lexington, VA will receive $638,180

of Lexington, VA will receive Tri-Area Community Health of Laurel Fork, VA will receive $696,800

of Laurel Fork, VA will receive Blue Ridge Medical Center, Inc. of Arrington, VA will receive $671,945

of Arrington, VA will receive Central Virginia Health Services of New Canton, VA will receive $1,563,440

of New Canton, VA will receive Portsmouth Community Health Center, Inc. of Portsmouth, VA will receive $801,455

of Portsmouth, VA will receive Peninsula Institute for Community Health of Newport News, VA will receive $1,055,315

of Newport News, VA will receive Neighborhood Health of Alexandria, VA will receive $1,142,120

of Alexandria, VA will receive Clinch River Health Services, Inc. of Dungannon, VA will receive $565,175

of Dungannon, VA will receive Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center of Roanoke, VA will receive $749,720

of Roanoke, VA will receive St. Charles Health Council, Inc. of Jonesville, VA will receive $853,730

of Jonesville, VA will receive Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. of Onancock, VA will receive $1,152,305

of Onancock, VA will receive Daily Planet Health Services of Richmond, VA will receive $772,460

of Richmond, VA will receive Johnson Health Center of Madison Heights, VA will receive $944,165

of Madison Heights, VA will receive Highland Medical Center, Inc. of Monterey, VA will receive $545,375

of Monterey, VA will receive Piedmont Access to Health Services (PATHS) of Danville, VA will receive $892,430

of Danville, VA will receive Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Inc. of Saltville, VA will receive $821,510

of Saltville, VA will receive Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness of Martinsville, VA will receive $637,205

of Martinsville, VA will receive Harrisonburg Community Health Center, Inc. of Harrisonburg, VA will receive $840,560

of Harrisonburg, VA will receive Free Clinic Of The New River Valley, Inc. of Christiansburg, VA will receive $619,490

of Christiansburg, VA will receive Greater Prince William Community Health Center of Woodbridge, VA will receive $1,012,055

of Woodbridge, VA will receive Bland County Medical Clinic, Inc. of Bastian, VA will receive $654,440

of Bastian, VA will receive Southern Dominion Health Systems, Inc . of Victoria, VA will receive $752,315

. of Victoria, VA will receive Stony Creek Community Health Center of Stony Creek, VA will receive $549,560

of Stony Creek, VA will receive Loudoun Community Health Center DBA Health Works Northern Virginia of Leesburg, VA will receive $870,035

of Leesburg, VA will receive Capital Area Health Network of Richmond, VA will receive $906,830

Horizon Health Services, Inc. of Ivor, VA will receive $586,625

