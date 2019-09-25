21 W&M men’s basketball games to be broadcast on FloHoops
FloHoops will broadcast 21 William & Mary men’s basketball games during the 2019-2020 season.
In addition to its home non-conference games against Hampton, Morehead State, Old Dominion and Goucher, all nine of the Tribe’s CAA home contests will be featured as part of the FloHoops lineup and 17 of its 18 games overall.
A FloSports subscription is $12.50 per month or $95.88 per year ($7.99 per month) and provides access to 130 CAA men’s basketball games, as well as special features.
William & Mary Athletics is giving away free one-year FloSports subscriptions to select Tribe fans. Register online for a chance to win today. Winners will be announced and receive an email on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Fans can watch the games live and via on-demand, while also getting other exclusive CAA content by becoming a monthly or annual PRO subscriber. Either subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network and fans can watch across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Roku, or Apple TV 4.
