#21 VCU forces 27 turnovers in rout of Florida Gulf Coast

#21 VCU forced a season-high 27 turnovers and redshirt senior guard Marcus Evans led all scorers with 16 points as the Rams blasted Florida Gulf Coast Saturday night.

Evans knocked down 3-of-6 from beyond the 3-point arc and dished out four assists for VCU. Senior guard De’Riante Jenkins contributed 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting for the Black and Gold. He added a career-high five steals in the contest.

Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva grabbed 11 rebounds (six offensive) to lead all players. He also added nine points and three steals for the Rams.

Both senior forward Mike’L Simms (seven points, three rebounds) and freshman guard Bones Hyland (seven points, three rebounds) combined for 14 points and 6 rebounds for the Rams

VCU got off to a slow start offensively, but it didn’t seem to matter. VCU missed its first eight shots and shot .341 (14-of-41) from the field in the first half on the way to a 43-16 lead. VCU forced 16 first-half turnovers.

Eagles guard Caleb Catto scored 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the 3-point line and collected nine rebounds.

VCU forced a season-high 27 turnovers and only turned the ball over eight times, a season-low. The Rams outscored the Eagles 37-3 off turnovers.

