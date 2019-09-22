#21 UVA escapes ODU, rallies from 17 down to win, 28-17

Twenty-nine point underdog ODU led UVA 17-0 three drives into the game, then handed the ‘Hoos a 28-17 win on Saturday night in Charlottesville.

The Monarchs (1-2) scored on its first three possessions, and had 211 yards total offense four and a half minutes into the second quarter.

The UVA defense stiffened from there, though, allowing ODU just 59 yards on its final 10 offensive possessions.

But the outcome was in doubt until late, as Old Dominion was able to control the line of scrimmage against the Cavaliers, for the most part.

ODU led 17-7 at the half.

Virginia got to within 17-14 on a Zane Zandier 22-yard picksix five minutes into the third quarter, but that was where the score would remain into the fourth quarter.

A 37-yard Brian Delaney field-goal try with 12:27 to go in the game was blocked by Kelon White.

Coach Bobby Wilder rolled the dice on the ensuing set of downs, going for fourth-and-one at the ODU 29 with his team still up three.

Joey Blount stopped Monarchs QB Stone Smartt, and a holding call on ODU would have negated any gain anyway on the play, which resulted in a turnover on downs and great field position for UVA, which translated the gift into points two plays later, on a Wayne Taulapapa 7-yard TD run that gave the ‘Hoos their first lead of the game, 21-17, with 10:16 left.

The Virginia D forced an ODU three-and-out, and the offense was able to take advantage again, with a quick three-play, 58-yard drive culminating with a 25-yard Bryce Perkins-to-Joe Reed scoring strike with 7:33 left that made it 28-17.

The UVA defense held from there to close out the win.

It wasn’t pretty, but Virginia improves to 4-0 with the win.

The Cavaliers were outgained 270-244, but the UVA defense held ODU to 46 yards total offense in the second half.

Perkins was 15-for-24 passing for 175 yards and a touchdown, and he also gained 35 yards on 14 runs with a touchdown on the ground.

Smartt was 16-for-26 passing for 206 yards with a TD and an INT.

Virginia sacked Stone six times on the evening.

