20th anniversary Bicycle Film Festival: Virtual Tour lands in Shenandoah Valley

The Bicycle Film Festival has reached Shenandoah Valley with a curated virtual screening of short films.

Hosted by Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, the Bicycle Film Festival celebrates the bicycle through a virtual festival program, specifically curated for the Shenandoah Valley.

“In a year of a global pandemic, economic strife, a contentious political period the bicycle boom worldwide is optimistic news to celebrate. We hope to offer a positive respite from all of this for people,” Bicycle Film Festival Founding Director Brendt Barbur said.

The program is available online through Sunday, April 4.

Tickets are available now on www.bicyclefilmfestival.com with sliding scale prices at $10, $15, $20.

A portion of all ticket sales benefit Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition.

