2022 conference to address farming in challenging times
News

2022 conference to address farming in challenging times

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
farmer stress
[email protected] – stock.adobe.com)

Farming in challenging times is doable with information and support networks. The 2022 Small Farm Outreach Annual Conference will help farmers make connections Nov. 3-4 at the Renaissance Hotel in Portsmouth.

The event will feature speakers, panelists and other farmers. Develop relationships during networking opportunities, vendor exhibits, panel sessions and bus tours.

Panelists will discuss financial fitness, crop insurance, marketing, farm safety, mental health, soil health and disaster preparedness.

Bus tours to Virginia farms include a boxed lunch and visits to Slade Farm in Surry, Dayspring Farm in Cologne and Bees Knees Farm in West Point.

The event is sponsored in part by the Virginia State University College of Agriculture, Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Small Farm Outreach Program.

For more information, visit https://www.ext.vsu.edu/events/2022/11/03-sfop-conference

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

