2022 conference to address farming in challenging times

Farming in challenging times is doable with information and support networks. The 2022 Small Farm Outreach Annual Conference will help farmers make connections Nov. 3-4 at the Renaissance Hotel in Portsmouth.

The event will feature speakers, panelists and other farmers. Develop relationships during networking opportunities, vendor exhibits, panel sessions and bus tours.

Panelists will discuss financial fitness, crop insurance, marketing, farm safety, mental health, soil health and disaster preparedness.

Bus tours to Virginia farms include a boxed lunch and visits to Slade Farm in Surry, Dayspring Farm in Cologne and Bees Knees Farm in West Point.

The event is sponsored in part by the Virginia State University College of Agriculture, Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Small Farm Outreach Program.

For more information, visit https://www.ext.vsu.edu/events/2022/11/03-sfop-conference

Related stories

Conservation of grassland birds may provide incentives for qualifying farmers

Farming: The most dangerous job in America?

Lawmakers discuss challenges of young farmers, rural energy initiatives, at roundtable

VDACS launches new online portal to assist Virginia produce farmers, agribusiness

Agriculturalists discuss Virginia’s farming future at annual Farm Bureau expo