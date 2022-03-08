2022 Bracketology: Last look before the big boys start their tournaments
By Seth Megginson
The 1 Seeds
Gonzaga
Baylor
Arizona
Kansas
*Indicates Conference Winner
West (San Francisco)
1. Gonzaga* V Bryant* (Portland)
8. Seton Hall V 9. Boise State* (Portland)
5. UCONN V 12. Iona* (Buffalo)
4. Arkansas* V 13. South Dakota State* (Buffalo)
6. LSU V 11. Xavier (Milwaukee)
3. Wisconsin V 14. Montana State* (Milwaukee)
7. USC V 10. Memphis (Greenville)
2. Duke* V 15. Longwood* (Greenville)
East (Philadelphia)
1. Kansas* V 16. Norfolk State* (Fort Worth)
8. Marquette V 9. Davidson* (Fort Worth)
5. Alabama V 12. Rutgers/ San Francisco (Milwaukee)
4. Illinois V 13. New Mexico State* (Milwaukee)
6. Ohio State V 11. San Diego State * (Pittsburgh)
3. Villanova V 14. Vermont* (Pittsburgh)
7. Iowa State V 10. Miami FL (Indianapolis)
2. Kentucky V 15. Georgia State (Indianapolis)
South (San Antonio)
1. Baylor * V 16. New Orleans*/Alcorn State* (Fort Worth)
8. UNC V 9. Murray State* (Fort Worth)
5. Houston* V 12. North Texas* (Portland)
4. UCLA V 13. Chattanooga* (Portland)
6. Saint Mary’s V 11. Michigan (Pittsburgh)
3. Tennessee V 14. Princeton* (Pittsburgh)
7. Colorado State V 10. Creighton (Indianapolis)
2. Purdue V 15. Long Beach State* (Indianapolis)
Midwest (Chicago)
1. Arizona* V 16. Colgate/ Cleveland State* (San Diego)
8. TCU V 9. Notre Dame (San Diego)
5. Texas V 12. Indiana/SMU (Buffalo)
4. Providence* V 13. Toledo* (Buffalo)
6. Iowa V 11. Loyola Chicago* (San Diego)
3. Texas Tech V 14. Townson* (San Diego)
7. Michigan State V 10. Wake Forest (Greenville)
2. Auburn* V 15. Jacksonville* (Greenville)
Last Four In
Rutgers
San Francisco
Indiana
SMU
First Four Out
Wyoming
Florida
Dayton
VCU
Next Four Out
BYU
Virginia Tech
UVA
Texas A&M