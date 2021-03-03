2021 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament tickets go on sale Thursday

All-session ticket books for the 2021 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament will be available for purchase starting Thursday at 10 a.m.

A limited number of all-session ticket books, which include tickets for all 14 games of the five-day tournament, will be in the upper level. All ticket books will be digital.

Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. Note the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office will not be open for book sales.

The ACC men’s basketball regular season concludes Saturday, and the tournament bracket will be announced that evening following the conclusion of games.

The 2021 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament will mark the 28th year the Greensboro Coliseum has played host to the event, the most of any venue.

All games in the tournament will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network.

The ACC and its 15 member institutions will continue to follow the policies and protocols in the ACC’s Medical Advisory Report.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has instituted the Patron Health Initiative, a program dedicated to the safety of patrons, staff and performers stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. Face coverings are mandatory for every person age 5 and older and must be worn at all times, except while actively eating and drinking in your seat.

For more information on ACC men’s basketball, visit theACC.com or follow ACC men’s basketball on Twitter @accmbb.

