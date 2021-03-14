2021 NCAA Tournament ticket information for Virginia fans: Good luck!

The NCAA has provided a limited number of tickets to schools participating in the NCAA tournament first and second rounds. Ticket requests for Virginia games are limited to Virginia Athletics Foundation donors and Virginia men’s basketball season ticket holders in UVA’s block.

Ticket requests for NCAA Tournament first and second-round games will begin online at VirginiaSports.com on Sunday. Eligible donors and season ticket holders should use their registered online account, and will be notified via email when they can place their request. Tickets may also be requested by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-8821 on Monday, March 15 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The deadline to request tickets is Monday, March 15 at 2 p.m.

Requests for the limited number of seats will be filled according to Virginia Athletics Foundation priority points order. Account holders who receive tickets will be notified by email Monday night with more ticket information.

All tickets for the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will be delivered electronically.

Tickets outside of Virginia’s seating block may be available to purchase through the NCAA.

Visit NCAA Ticketing to review ticket availability and to purchase tickets.

For more information on ticket availability in Virginia’s block throughout the 2021 NCAA Tournament, click here.

