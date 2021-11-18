2021 holiday season celebrated with Saturday events in Downtown Staunton

By Rebecca J. Barnabi

For Augusta Free Press

STAUNTON —

Holiday fun in downtown will be just beginning in Staunton with the return of the annual Christmas parade on Nov. 29. The first three Saturdays in December will bring different activities for children and families.

“We have this beautiful downtown,” said Greg Beam, executive director of the Staunton Downtown Development Association.

Each Saturday’s activities will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturdays in December will include Santa’s sleigh and reindeer, who appeared in the Staunton Christmas Parade, on display behind City National Bank, 38 N. Central Ave., in the “Candy Cane Courtyard” for visitors to take photos on the sleigh the first Saturday in December.

On Dec. 11, Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum will host Gingerbread Gardens, including visits in Santa’s Cottage, photo opportunities and children’s activities sponsored by KKK Homes.

Santa’s Downtown Workshop will be open Dec. 18 at 18 S. New Street, next to Toyland Row. Sponsored by Banker’s Insurance, the workshop provides selfie opportunities with Santa, Mrs. Claus and friends.

Through Dec. 22, Santa’s reindeer will appear in various spots downtown as part of a reindeer scavenger hunt for children and families.

The Winter Farmers Market will be open Dec. 4, 11 and 18, at the Wharf from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SDDA announced that this year’s grand marshals for the Christmas parade will be Joseph and Chapman Williams of Williams Brothers Tree and Lawn Service.

