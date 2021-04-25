2021 hair trends that are here to stay

2021 has seen a lot of hair trends come out of the post-quarantine world. Everything from the messy and stay-at-home buns and brains of lockdown to the experimental hair colors that everyone has always wanted to try. Now that the world has started to go back to some semblance of normal, people are coming out of lockdown, and the hair trends are following them.

Here are some 2021 hair trends that are most certainly here to stay, so keep an eye out for them or start jumping on them yourself.

Natural colors

Now that the experimental phase of quarantine-induced hair colors is over, more and more people are heading back to natural colors. Most people are keeping their hairs sandy brown, dark brown, or black. The natural colors require less maintenance than a fancy dye does, and it’s an excellent extra return to normalcy for many people.

Some of these colors include a dark chocolate shade, toffee tones to add some light to otherwise very dark hair, and low-maintenance blonde hair. It’s going to be very interesting to see what colors people start to pull off because you know there will be some holdouts that want to stick to their more exotic hair coloring.

The ‘90’s takeover

Yes, one of the 2021 hair trends is to go back to the ’90s! A 1990s bob is one of the things that might start cropping up again. You’ll be able to have an unstructured bob with a natural movement, and it just frames the face very well. Have a little bit of hair covering one of your eyes for that extra air of mystery.

Another relic from the 90’s coming back is a slick high ponytail. These elegant movements are very nice looking but also effortless to pull off. Plus, they can be done with any hair. With quarantine already starting to go into the rearview mirror, people want a nice simple look they can do at any time.

The high ponytail is one of the most straightforward looks to go for, and it just looks nice for the minimal effort you are putting into it.

Product awareness

Now more than ever, health-conscious beauty is on the rise, and more and more people are concerned about what they put in their hair. Not only do healthy items shine a bit more on your hair and skin, but they also are created with your health in mind. Being health conscious makes you a much better consumer and can still give you the same benefits as all other products that are not health aware.

These are some of the biggest trends that will continue throughout 2021, and the year is only just getting started. It will be interesting to see how everything evolves as time goes on and what other beauty trends are here to stay.

Story by Chris Johnson

