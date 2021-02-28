2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament tickets go on sale Monday

All-session and individual session tickets for the 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be available for purchase starting Monday at 10 a.m.

All-session ticket books, which include tickets for all 12 games of the five-day tournament, are available for $99 in the lower/club level and $45 in the upper level. Individual session ticket prices start at $20 for reserved seating and $7 in the upper level. For session one on Wednesday, individual tickets start at $10 in the lower/club level and $5 in the upper level.

Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

ACC women’s basketball regular-season play wraps up Sunday afternoon and the tournament bracket will be announced following the conclusion of games.

The 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will mark the 21st year the Coliseum has played host to the event, the most of any venue.

The first round (Wednesday), second round (Thursday) and quarterfinal (Friday) games will be broadcast on the Regional Sports Networks. The semifinals will air on ACC Network and the championship game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has instituted the Patron Health Initiative, a program dedicated to the safety of patrons, staff and performers stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. Face coverings are mandatory for every person in the facility and must be worn at all times, except while actively eating and drinking in your seat.

For more information on ACC women’s basketball, visit theACC.com or follow ACC women’s basketball on Twitter @accwbb.

2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Greensboro Coliseum (March 3-7)

TICKET PRICES: $99, All-session book

First Round – Wednesday, March 3

Game 1: No. 12 Seed vs No. 13 Seed – 2 p.m.

Second Round – Thursday, March 4

Game 2: No. 8 Seed vs No. 9 Seed – Noon

Game 3: No. 5 Seed vs Game 1 winner – 2:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 7 Seed vs No. 10 Seed – 6 p.m.

Game 5: No. 6 Seed vs No. 11 Seed – 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 5

Game 6: No. 1 Seed vs Game 2 winner– Noon

Game 7: No. 4 Seed vs Game 3 winner – 2:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 2 Seed vs Game 4 winner – 6 p.m.

Game 9: No. 3 Seed vs Game 5 winner – 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, March 6

Game 10: Semifinal 1 – 12 p.m.

Game 11: Semifinal 2 – 2:30 p.m.

Championship – Sunday, March 7

Game 12: Winners of semifinal contests – 12 p.m.

