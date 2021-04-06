2021 ACC Baseball Championship all-session ticket books now on sale

All-session ticket books and weekend passes for the 2021 ACC Baseball Championship, scheduled for May 25-30 at Truist Field in Charlotte, are now on sale.

Ticket books for the full tournament are available for $225 on the club level and $170 for field box seats, which includes tickets to all 15 tournament games, including the championship game on Sunday.

Weekend passes are also available for $70 on the club level and $50 for field box seats, which includes tickets to Saturday’s semifinal games and Sunday’s championship game.

Single-session tickets, if available, will go on sale at a later date.

Packages are now available by visiting CharlotteKnights.com or by calling the Knights Ticket Office at 704-274-8282. In order to accommodate physical distancing requirements per local and state guidelines, tickets will be sold in groups of at least two, with additional grouping options available for larger parties.

The ticketing policies for this year’s event will adhere to all local and state guidelines, in addition to the guidelines outlined in the ACC Medical Advisory Group Report. The league’s top priority remains the health and safety of all attendees.

Charlotte was originally awarded the 2020 ACC Baseball Championship following a year-long RFP process, facilitated by the ACC Baseball Committee and approved by the league’s membership. Charlotte’s bid was submitted by the Charlotte Knights, Charlotte Sports Foundation, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Visit Charlotte. The Queen City will now welcome the ACC one year later than originally planned after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of all 2020 ACC and NCAA spring championships.

The 2021 ACC Baseball Championship, hosted in the Charlotte region for the first time since 2001, will again feature 12 teams in a pool play format leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion.

The 12 teams in the championship will be grouped into four pools of three teams apiece. Pool play will take place Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with three games per day. Each pool will play a round robin, with the top team advancing to the semifinals. The semifinals will take place on Saturday, followed by the championship on Sunday.

Located in Uptown Charlotte, Truist Field opened in 2014 and is the host facility for the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The park has played host to more than 20 collegiate baseball games since 2015, including a number involving ACC teams.

The ACC Baseball Championship annually features many of the nation’s top teams and best players. The ACC has had at least six teams selected to compete in each of the last 16 NCAA Tournaments and has had at least one team in each of the last 14 College World Series.

