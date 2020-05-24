2020 Virtual Virginia Women Veterans Summit set for June 17-19

Women veterans from across the Commonwealth and throughout the nation are invited to participate in the 2020 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit, Wednesday, June 17 through Friday, June 19.

The annual event has shifted to a virtual platform from a live event as previously held in past years.

Hosted by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) in collaboration with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) and other partners, the theme of this seventh annual Summit is Empowered: Collaborating and Creating Champions of Change.

The virtual program kicks off at 9:00 a.m. on June 17, resumes June 18, and concludes on June 19. Included are a variety of presentations and panel discussions on topics of interest to women veterans such as what Virginia offers to women veterans, career strategies, entrepreneurship, financial stewardship, personal health and wellness and more. Summit speakers and panelists include well-respected career coaches, professional business leaders, and motivational speakers.

On June 19, three finalists in the The Female Founders Veteran Small Business Awards pitch contest will compete for financial capital for their businesses provided by partner The StreetShares Foundation. The three winners will be announced June 19, as will be the recipients of the Women Veteran Change Maker and Trailblazer awards.

There is no charge to attend and participate in the 2020 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit.

Pre-registration is required and is now open online at host.regform.com/virginiawomenveteranssummit.

More information about the event, including a complete listing of program topics, speakers and participants may be found at www.dvs.virginia.gov.

“Virginia is proud to be home to more than 107,000 women veterans – the largest percentage of women veterans of any state,” said Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins. “The Commonwealth has been at the forefront in recognizing the unique challenges and opportunities that women veterans face when transitioning from active duty to civilian life. This summit is an example of the innovations that Virginia continues to undertake to remain the #1 state for veterans in America.”

