2020 Virginia Street Art Festival returns with art, dance, comedy, live music

Artists Nils Westergard and Julia Chon will return to Waynesboro for the 2020 Virginia Street Art Festival, which will be held at the Waynesboro YMCA on Sunday, Oct. 11 from noon to 7 p.m.

Westergard was the artist who painted the street art beside the historic Wayne Theatre and The Ice House.

The event will feature family-friendly activities throughout the day and conclude with a concert starting at 5 p.m.

Activites include

Noon Teen Comedy Show & Improv

Teen Comedy Show & Improv Noon Family fun pool games (registration required)

Family fun pool games (registration required) 12:30 p.m. Family Boot Camp class

Family Boot Camp class 1 p.m. Old Dominion Studio performance

Old Dominion Studio performance 1:30 p.m. Soccer clinic

Soccer clinic 2 p.m. Adult Improv & Comedy

Adult Improv & Comedy 2:30 p.m. Pound family exercise class with drumsticks

Pound family exercise class with drumsticks 3 p.m. Drum Circle (interactive fun)

Drum Circle (interactive fun) 3:15 p.m. Horse/Knockout Basketball

Horse/Knockout Basketball 3:30 p.m. Azure Mountain Belly Dance joins the Drum Circle

Azure Mountain Belly Dance joins the Drum Circle 4 p.m. Azure Mountain Belly Dance crowd lessons

Azure Mountain Belly Dance crowd lessons 4 p.m. One mile youth run on the Greenway

One mile youth run on the Greenway 5 p.m. The Mighty Good Times concert

Schedule subject to change. Check website for latest information.

Details

There will be food and ice cream trucks on site.

Volunteers will also lead a kid-friendly mural painting activity on the pool fence in the side lot on Arch Avenue.

All events before 5 p.m. are free and open to the public. Viewing of the muralist will take place throughout the day.

Starting at 5 p.m., live music will be provided by the Richmond-based group, The Mighty Good Times, a 5-piece rock n roll/Americana band.

Beer garden

There is a fee for tables and space inside the beer garden sponsored by Stable Craft Brewing.

Tickets for the beer garden for The Mighty Good Times concert will be as follows:

Super VIP – Reserved Front Row Table for 8: $80

VIP Beer Garden Table – Rows 2-6 w/Seating for 8: $60

Lot Lizards: Bring your own table/chairs that can fit in one parking space; up to 8 people allowed: $40

Masks required. COVID-19 social distancing measures will be in place. Concert seating will be in “pods” where masks must be worn outside of your reserved area.

The general public is welcome to attend the concert at no cost. However, there will be no access to the beer garden and individuals must provide their own seating. General admission seating is very limited as the event is restricted to 250 maximum attendees. Organizers encourage those wishing to attend the concert to purchase premium seating in the beer garden to guarantee admission.

About the 2020 Virginia Street Art Festival

The Street Art Festival was founded by Ian MacRae, president and CEO of E-N Computers.

The 2020 event is sponsored in part by Lumos Networks, Stable Craft Brewing, United Rentals, Initial Inspiration, the City of Waynesboro, Jim and Trish Lagrua and DuBose Egleston.

For questions or registration, contact the Y at (540) 943-9622 or ymcasports@lumos.net.

If you are interested in sponsoring the event to help offset event costs, please contact Jeff Fife at (540) 943-9622, ext. 202, or jefffife@ntelos.net

