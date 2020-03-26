2020 Virginia History Day Contest moves to virtual format

Published Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020, 5:58 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The 2020 Virginia History Day state contest, scheduled to take place at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture April 25-26, will now move to a virtual format.

Virginia’s History Day program, coordinated by the VMHC, is the state affiliate of the National History Day program. Similar in structure to a science fair, but for history, National History Day is a project-based program focused on historical research, interpretation, and creative expression for 4th to 12th grade students.

By participating in NHD, students become writers, filmmakers, web designers, playwrights, and artists as they create unique contemporary expressions of history around a yearly theme.

This year, the theme is Breaking Barriers in History. The experience culminates in a series of contests at the local and state levels and an annual competition.

Virginia History Day reaches over 8,000 students each year around the Commonwealth. The state is broken down into eight districts, representing every geographic region of Virginia.

Winners from each district contest are invited to compete at the state level. The state contest sees approximately 300 students from every region of Virginia competing for a chance to enter the national contest, held in June. The national contest is also being moved from on onsite to virtual format.

Even though the state contest will now take place digitally, the VMHC is committed to providing an opportunity for Virginia History Day students to continue their academic scholarship, receive the feedback they deserve, and showcase their hard work during these challenging times.

VMHC staff will remain available throughout the process to assist students, parents, and teachers with this change. This commitment is unique at this time, as most extracurricular competitions and activities around the country have been cancelled.

The new deadline to register for the state contest will be April 17th. By that date, qualifying students must upload a digital version of their project to the state content registration page (va.nhd.org).

Guidelines on what to include and how to upload submissions can be found on va.nhd.org, as well as the Virginia History Day page on the VMHC website.

Due to guidelines stipulated by the NHD office, no student interviews will be conducted as part of the virtual judging process. Judges will digitally review students’ projects between April 23rd and April 30th. State contest winners will be announced on May 4.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments