2020 VHSL Football Championships to stream live on the NFHS Network
Fans can watch the VHSL Football Championships live online on Saturday with a subscription at www.NFHSnetwork.com/vhsl.
Schedule
- Class 1: Galax (9-0) @ Riverheads (9-0) 1:00 p.m. www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/riverheads-high-school-staunton-va/game1a578ffb5
- Class 2: Appomattox County (9-0) @ Stuarts Draft (8-1) 2:30 p.m. www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/stuarts-draft-high-school-stuarts-draft-va/gam806009db8c
- Class 3: Lord Botetourt (9-0) @ Lafayette (8-0) 2:00 p.m. www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/vhsl/game15d58bafe
- Class 4: Salem (Salem) (9-0) @ Lake Taylor (7-0) 3:00 p.m. www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/vhsl/gamf58bb8bffb
- Class 5: Stone Bridge (8-0) @ Highland Springs (8-0) at Varina High School 2:00 p.m. www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/vhsl/gam373a09bbe0
- Class 6: South County (9-0) @ Oscar Smith (8-0) 2:00 p.m. www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/vhsl/gam6bc764c1cf