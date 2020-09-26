2020 Tour de Midnight Bike Ride/Race to benefit Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia

The fifth annual Tour de Midnight Bike Ride, renamed this year as the Elizabeth Hart Dalton Memorial Tour de Midnight Bike Ride in her honor, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The event, benefitting the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia, starts at 8.30 a.m. for 100 km, 8.50 a.m. for 50 km and 9.30 a.m. for 30 km.

More information on the biker ride can be found on www.bikereg.com/tourdemidnight or www.pledgereg.com/tour-de-midnight-supporting-efva.

