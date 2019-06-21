2020 Rookie of the Year betting odds: Hunter, Jerome crack Top 15

Published Friday, Jun. 21, 2019, 12:42 pm

nbaIt’s Friday, I don’t want basketball to end, so, here we go, betting odds on the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year, and where UVA’s De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome fit in.

Hunter, the fourth pick, to Atlanta, gets 14/1 odds from the BetOnline.AG sports book, putting him as the fifth favorite.

Yes, Zion Williamson, the top pick, to New Orleans, is the favorite, at 1/2 odds.

Jerome, the 24th pick, to Phoenix, is 15th in the odds, at 40/1.

The List

  • Zion Williamson   1/2
  • Ja Morant   4/1
  • RJ Barrett   6/1
  • Darius Garland   10/1
  • De’Andre Hunter   14/1
  • Jarrett Culver   16/1
  • Coby White   20/1
  • Cam Reddish   28/1
  • Jaxon Hayes   28/1
  • Cam Johnson   30/1
  • Nassir Little   33/1
  • PJ Washington   33/1
  • Rui Hachimura   33/1
  • Sekou Doumbouya   33/1
  • Ty Jerome   40/1
  • Brandon Clarke   50/1
  • Bruno Fernando   50/1
  • Keldon Johnson   50/1
  • Mfiondu Kabengele   50/1
  • Romeo Langford   50/1
  • Tyler Herro   50/1
  • Bol Bol   80/1
  • Nickeil Alexander-Walker   80/1
  • Goga Bitadze   100/1
  • Kevin Porter Jr.   100/1
  • Kezie Okpala   100/1

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.


The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.
 
