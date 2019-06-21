2020 Rookie of the Year betting odds: Hunter, Jerome crack Top 15

It’s Friday, I don’t want basketball to end, so, here we go, betting odds on the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year, and where UVA’s De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome fit in.

Hunter, the fourth pick, to Atlanta, gets 14/1 odds from the BetOnline.AG sports book, putting him as the fifth favorite.

Yes, Zion Williamson, the top pick, to New Orleans, is the favorite, at 1/2 odds.

Jerome, the 24th pick, to Phoenix, is 15th in the odds, at 40/1.

The List

Zion Williamson 1/2

Ja Morant 4/1

RJ Barrett 6/1

Darius Garland 10/1

De’Andre Hunter 14/1

Jarrett Culver 16/1

Coby White 20/1

Cam Reddish 28/1

Jaxon Hayes 28/1

Cam Johnson 30/1

Nassir Little 33/1

PJ Washington 33/1

Rui Hachimura 33/1

Sekou Doumbouya 33/1

Ty Jerome 40/1

Brandon Clarke 50/1

Bruno Fernando 50/1

Keldon Johnson 50/1

Mfiondu Kabengele 50/1

Romeo Langford 50/1

Tyler Herro 50/1

Bol Bol 80/1

Nickeil Alexander-Walker 80/1

Goga Bitadze 100/1

Kevin Porter Jr. 100/1

Kezie Okpala 100/1

Follow @BetOnline_AG on Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google