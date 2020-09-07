2020 Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Salem Red Sox Stadium on Friday

Published Monday, Sep. 7, 2020, 3:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Take the steps of the Salem Red Sox Stadium to honor the memories of the 343 members of FDNY who bravely gave their lives trying to save others on Sept. 11, 2001.

Join the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) at the 2020 Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Salem Red Sox Stadium on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Participants will climb the stairs multiple times for a total of 110 stories, representing the number of floors in the Twin Towers.

“The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is an opportunity for anyone in the community to demonstrate respect and admiration for these courageous men who gave their lives trying to save others. It’s also a way to show their loved ones that we will never forget them,” said National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Executive Director Ron Siarnicki. “We want to be sure that each of those firefighters is represented by someone climbing the stairs at the Salem Red Sox Stadium.”

The proceeds will benefit the FDNY Counseling Services Unit and the programs provided by the NFFF to support the families of our nation’s fallen firefighters.

For more information about the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, go to www.firehero.org.

Related

Comments