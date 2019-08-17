2020 Liberty Track schedule features five home meets

Liberty Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Brant Tolsma announced his team’s 2020 indoor and outdoor track & field schedules this week. The Flames will host five meets, headlined by the 2020 ASUN Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Home Sweet Home

Appropriately, the fourth season of competition at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex will feature four home events. The Flames will host a trio of regular-season meets, including the Liberty Kickoff (Jan. 24-25), Liberty Flames Invite (Feb. 1) and the sixth annual Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational (Feb. 14-15).

For the third straight season, the Liberty Indoor Track Complex will play host to the ASUN Indoor Track & Field Championships, Feb. 28-29.

The Liberty Twilight Qualifier (April 29) will serve as the Flames’ lone outdoor home meet at the Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex. The annual late-season fixture will include a senior recognition ceremony.

ASUN Angle

The ASUN Outdoor Track & Field Championships will be contested at North Florida’s Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., May 15-16, for the 12th consecutive season.

NCAA Nuggets

For the first time since 2014, the NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships will be contested at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, N.M., March 13-14.

The NCAA Division I East Preliminary Round meet will return to the UK Track & Field Complex in Lexington, Ky., for the second time in four years. The event’s dates are slated for May 28-30.

Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas will host its second straight NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships, June 10-13.

Changing Times

Liberty is not scheduled to compete at either the IC4A/ECAC Indoor or Outdoor Track & Field Championships in 2020. This will mark the first time since 1991 that the Flames have not appeared at either event.

The Flames and Lady Flames are entered in the Feb. 7-8 South Carolina Invitational, which will mark the team’s first appearance at the new Carolina Indoor Track & Field Complex in Columbia, S.C.

Liberty will race at the Penn Relays for the first time since 2017, April 23-25. This will mark the 126th edition of the historic meet in Philadelphia, Pa.

