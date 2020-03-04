2020 Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Destination Guide available
The 2020 Harrisonburg & Rockingham County Destination Guide is now available at the Hardesty-Higgins House Visitor Center and the Rockingham County Administration Center.
It’s also available in 13 Virginia Welcome Centers, 52 regional visitors centers, on all Virginia interstate corridors, at major attractions throughout Virginia and at welcome centers off the Pennsylvania Turnpike and in Delaware – in addition to AAA offices across the nation.
The bottom line: if you’re traveling, there’s a good chance you’re going to soon come across a 2020 Destination Guide.
“Print guides are still the most popular tool after websites for attracting people to the area and helping them learn about area attractions,” Harrisonburg Tourism Manager Jennifer Bell said. “They often lead to longer stays at a destination and more enjoyable experiences. More and more people are traveling to locations and asking what is there to do here.”
The destination guide provides visitors an overview of area amenities, annual events and festivals, outdoor adventures, lodging, places to dine, regional attractions and more. A total of 100,000 copies were printed for distribution across the United States.
“The guide will not only serve as printed information to aid visitors in their travels to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, but also serve as a resource for locals attending annual events or visiting area attractions,” added Joshua Gooden, economic development and tourism coordinator for Rockingham County.
The Hardesty-Higgins House Visitor Center is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Rockingham County Administration Center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To request a hard copy of the 2020 Destination Guide, email tourism@harrisonburgva.gov or call 540-432-8935. More information is available at www.VisitHarrisonburgVA.com.
