2020 Governor’s Fire Service Awards nominations now open

The Virginia Department of Fire Programs is seeking nominations for the 2020 Governor’s Fire Service Awards, which honors and recognizes excellence in fire services in the Commonwealth.

Governor’s Fire Service Awards will be presented in eight categories during the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association Expo and Symposium held in February at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Nominations can be submitted through an online form on the VDFP website through Dec. 23.

The Governor’s Fire Service Awards were established in 2002. In partnership with the Virginia Fire Services Board, the VDFP facilitates the awards. The Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security presents award recommendations, at which the final recipients are then selected.

Award categories:

Governor’s Award for Excellence in Virginia Fire Service

Governor’s Award for Excellence in Virginia Community Risk Reduction

Governor’s Award for Excellence in Virginia’s Fire Service Training

Governor’s Award for Outstanding Fire Department Response

Governor’s Award for Private Sector Excellence in Virginia Fire Service Support

Governor’s Civilian Excellence in Virginia Fire Service Support

Governor’s Virginia Firefighter of the Year

Governor’s Virginia Fire Chief of the Year

Among the 2019 recipients were Hopewell Bureau of Fire and the Arlington County Community Emergency Response Team Training Cadre, who were recognized for Outstanding Fire Department Response and Excellence in Virginia Fire Services, respectively.

Read more about the 2019 Governor’s Fire Service awards recipients.

