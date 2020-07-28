2020 Freefall Music & Art Festival canceled

WTJU 91.1 FM and IX Art Park have decided to cancel Charlottesville’s 2020 Freefall Music & Art Festival, originally scheduled for Aug. 29 through Oct. 3.

Throughout the fall, IX Art Park will program socially distanced outdoor concerts, arts events, and farmers markets, in compliance with current Virginia executive orders. IX’s current schedule is online at IXArtPark.org.

In addition, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Black Business Expo will be held in virtual format at BlackBusinessExpo.org on Saturday, Sept. 26. Since its inception in 2017, the Black Business Expo has been part of Freefall.

“An evening at Freefall usually makes for warm, cozy feelings – kids playing, melodies floating, lights coming on as the sun fades, and our community coming together. But Freefall concerts draw thousands of attendees to these free concerts, and there’s simply no safe way to do that during this pandemic,” said Nathan Moore, general manager of WTJU 91.1 FM.

Donations to IX Art Park and WTJU are warmly encouraged to keep Charlottesville’s music scene alive through the pandemic. IX Art Park has been especially hard hit by COVID-19 closures.

Donate at IXArtPark.org and WTJU.net, respectively.

