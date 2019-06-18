Virginia Craft Brewers Guild announces 2019 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners

The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild announced the 2019 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners on Monday at Tredegar Iron Works in Richmond.

There were nearly 300 brewers and supporters in attendance to celebrate excellence in independent Virginia craft beer. The Virginia Craft Beer Cup competition was managed by Head Judge Certification Program (BJCP) Judge Anna Shore, 39 judges and 23 stewards. Bill Butcher, Port City Brewing Co.; Bill Madden, Mad Fox Brewing Co.; and Duke Fox, Starr Hill Brewery, served as advisors.

This year 342 beers in 35 categories competed for awards. The judging took place Saturday, June 8 at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Richmond.

The Virginia Craft Beer Cup continues to be the largest state competition of its kind in the United States. The VCBG is committed to giving its members the opportunity to compete, obtain critical feedback from certified judges, and get statewide recognition that will help build their brands.

“Contributing to the development of outstanding independent craft beer is central to our mission,” said Brett Vassey, President & CEO, Virginia Craft Brewers Guild. “The Cup is an important part of helping to expand public recognition and peer appreciation for great craft beer.”

2019 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners

BEST IN SHOW

First Place: New Realm Brewing, Euphonia Pilsner

Second Place: Fine Creek Brewing Company, Dry Hopped Brett Saison

ALTERNATIVE FERMENTABLES BEER

First Place: St. George Brewing Company, Honey Meade Lager

Second Place: Gloucester Brewing Company, DeadRYEz

Third Place: Chaos Mountain Brewing, Glutenless Maximus – Pale Ale

AMBER AND BROWN AMERICAN BEER

First Place: Parkway Brewing Company, Triple “A” American Amber Ale

Second Place: Spencer Devon Brewing, Pulchritudinous Brown

Third Place: That Damn Mary Brewing Company, Easy Money

AMBER BITTER EUROPEAN BEER

First Place: MoMac Brewing Company, Pata De Palo (Pefg Leg)

Second Place: Mustang Sally Brewing Company, Article One Amber Lage

Third Place: Front Royal Brewing Company, Linden Lager

AMBER MALTY EUROPEAN LAGER

First Place: Makers Craft Brewery, Rauche

AMERICAN PORTER AND STOUT

First Place: Stone Brewing, Stone Espresso Totalitarian Imperial Russian Stout

Second Place: Old Ox Brewery, BlackOx

Third Place: Adventure Brewing Company, Wicked Nymph Imperial Stout

AMERICAN WILD ALE

First Place: Fine Creek Brewing Company, Dry Hopped Brett Saison

Second Place: Coelacanth Brewing, The Captain

Third Place: Center of the Universe, Red Ale

BELGIAN ALE

First Place: Port City Brewing Company, Optimal Wit

Second Place: Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery, Belgian Wit

BRITISH BITTER

First Place: Old Bust Head Brewing Company, Bust Head English Pale Ale

Second Place: Great American Restaurants – Sweetwater Tavern, Great American Restaurants Pale Ale

Third Place: Lake Anne Brew House, Lord Fairfax

BROWN BRITISH BEER

First Place: Three Notch’d Brewing Company, No Veto Brown

Second Place: The Board Room VA, Bishop Brown

Third Place: Ballad Brewing, Fast Mail

CZECH LAGER

First Place: Pro Re Nata Brewing Company, Nature Boy Pilsner

Second Place: Seven Arrows Brewing Company, Aurora Pils

DARK BRITISH BEER

First Place: Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery, One Lion

Second Place: Backroom Brewery, Oatmeal Stout

Third Place: The Virginia Beer Company, Elbow Patches Oatmeal Stout

DARK EUROPEAN LAGER

First Place: Great American Restaurants – Sweetwater Tavern, Rusty Roadrunner Lager

Second Place: Bingo Beer, Black Lager

Third Place: Center of the Universe Origin, Dark Side

EUROPEAN SOUR ALE

First Place: Strangeways Brewing, Uberlin

Second Place: Precarious Beer Project, Everywhere You Look There’s Something

FRUIT BEER

First Place: Great Valley Farm Brewery, Peach Farmhouse Ale

Second Place: Seven Arrows Brewing Company, Sour Grapes

Third Place: The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, Dewitt’s Wit

GERMAN WHEAT BEER

First Place: Starr Hill Brewery, The Love

Second Place: 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company, Witch Haze Ale

Third Place: Bike TrAle Brewing Company, Tailwind

HISTORICAL BEER

First Place: Blue Mountain Barrel House, Classic Lager

Second Place: Castleburg Brewery and Taproom, Castillian’s Champagne Grodziskie

Third Place: Beale’s Beer, Gratzer

INTERNATIONAL LAGER

First Place: The Bold Mariner Brewing Company, Frogman Lager

Second Place: Beltway Brewing Company , Batting 1000

Third Place: The Board Room VA , No Limit Lager

IPA – American

First Place: Barrel Oak Farm Taphouse, BOFT IPA

Second Place: 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company, Mosey Along the Dan

Third Place: Big Ugly Brewing Company, Rockers

IPA – Specialty

First Place: Final Gravity Brewing Company, Morning Glory

Second Place: Vӓsen Brewing Company, Cashmere Secrets

Third Place: Twin Creeks Brewing Company, Red Leaf IPA

IRISH BEER

First Place: Pleasure House Brewing, O’Brien Clan Irish Red

Second Place: Old Bust Head Brewing Company, Vixen Irish Style Red Ale

Third Place: Tradition Brewing Company, Red Willie Irish Red

PALE AMERICAN ALE

First Place: Random Row Brewing Company, Mosaic Pale Ale

Second Place: Broken Window Brewing Company, Lucky 13

Third Place: Three Notch’d Brewing Company, Ghost of the 43rd

PALE BITTER EUROPEAN BEER

First Place: New Realm Brewing, Euphonia Pilsner

Second Place: Bald Top Brewing Company, Liberty Light Lager

Third Place: Fair Winds Brewing Company, Quayside Kolsch

PALE MALTY EUROPEAN LAGER

First Place: Great American Restaurants- Sweetwater Tavern, Yippee Ei-O Springbook

Second Place: Brother’s Craft Brewing, Lil’ Hellion

Third Place: Black Hoof Brewing, Reh of Sunshine Helles

SCOTTISH ALE

First Place: 7 Dogs Brewpub, 80 Shilling Scottish Ale

SMOKED BEER

First Place: Bald Top Brewing, Secretly Smoked Lager

Second Place: Alewerks Brewing Company, Pancake House Stout

Third Place: House 6 Brewing, Smoke Eater

SPECIALTY BEER

First Place: South Street, Soft-Serv Ice Cream Porter

Second Place: Smartmouth Brewing Company, Mount Up

Third Place: Blue Mountain Barrel House, Raspberries on Acid

SPICED BEER

First Place: Starr Hill Brewery, Little Red Rooster Coffee Cream Stout

Second Place: 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company, “Just-In” Time for Breakfast

Third Place: Caiseal Beer & Spirits Company (The Vanguard Brewpub), Coffee Blonde Ale

STANDARD AMERICAN BEER

First Place: Reaver Beach Brewing Company, House Lager

Second Place: New Realm Brewing, United Craft Lager

Third Place: Trapezium Brewing Company, Mexican Lager

STRONG AMERICAN ALE

First Place: Beltway Brewing Company, Changing Lanes

Second Place: Alesatian Brewing Company, Hopsneeze Gen2 IPA

Third Place: Rip Rap Brewing, Wind’s Eye

STRONG BELGIAN ALE

First Place: Maltese Brewing Company, Barnfire Saison

Second Place: Bike TrAle Brewing Company, Strongman

Third Place: Lake Anne Brew House, New Year’s First Place:en Ale

STRONG BRITISH ALE

First Place: Adventure Brewing Company, Black Sail Scotch Ale

STRONG EUROPEAN BEER

First Place: Restless Moons Brewing, Inked

Second Place: Big Ugly Brewing, Accelerator

Third Place: 1781 Brewing Company, Kӧnig Fruhling

TRAPPIST ALE

First Place: Center of the Universe, Monkeys Uncle

Second Place: Apocalypse Ale Works, Brohead Fred

Third Place: Skipping Rock Beer Company, Belgian Dubbel

WOOD BEER

First Place: 2 Silos Brewing, Old Dominion Barrel Reserve Series

Second Place: Blue Mountain Barrel House, Chocolate and Coffee Dark Hollow

Third Place: Old Ox Brewery, Cooper’s Cloak Bourbon Barrel-Aged Quadrupel

About the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild

The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild is an association of independent, small and traditional breweries dedicated to growing the craft beer industry in the Commonwealth. The Guild is the state affiliate of the Brewers Association. For information of the Beer Judge Certification Program, go to http://www.bjcp.org/. For more information on the VCBG, go to www.vacraftbeer.com and www.vacraftbrewersguild.com.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google