2019 ACC Football Championship Game tickets on sale Oct. 1

Tickets for the 2019 ACC Football Championship Game will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can also be purchased on the ACC’s official website, theACC.com, and at the Bank of America Stadium Ticket Office. Prices start at $45 for upper level seating and $55 for lower level seating.

This year all tickets for the game will follow the Bank of America Stadium mobile ticket process. Fans must access their digital tickets through their mobile phones in order to enter the stadium. Paper and/or printed tickets will not be available. This new initiative will help protect against fraud as tickets can no longer be copied and distributed to multiple people.

The 15th annual ACC Football Championship Game is set for a prime time kickoff and will be nationally televised at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, will serve as the host venue for the ninth time in the last 10 years. ACC Football Championship Games played at Bank of America Stadium have had an average attendance of more than 70,000 with four sellouts.

Ten different ACC teams have competed in the game, including a different Coastal Division team each of the previous six years.

The winner of the conference championship game has gone on to play in the National Championship Game or compete in the College Football Playoff each of the previous six seasons.