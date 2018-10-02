2018 Commonwealth of Virginia Campaign in full swing

A workplace giving program, state employees designate financial gifts to one or more of the 1,000-plus participating charities varying in health and human services, animal welfare, environmental conservation, and medical research. There is a charity available for everyone.

The campaign began Sept. 24 during a kick-off celebration event hosted for department representatives, CVC steering team, and university administrators. President Tim Sands, CVC Honorary Chair Frank Beamer, and the HokieBird were also in attendance.

Local charities were onsite and had the opportunity to discuss their involvement within the community.

“I was pleased to see the charities in attendance, interacting and talking passionately about how they make a difference within the community,” said Rick Hiller, CVC co-chair. “These charities rely on donations like the Commonwealth of Virginia Campaign.”

A first-ever silent auction was held where employees could bid on donated items. The silent auction raised $2,493. Frank Beamer, as the honorary chair, selected Micahs Backpack, a local Region 1 charity, and Fisher House Foundation, an international charity, to split the silent auction funds.

This year’s campaign will run until Dec. 14. Since 2010, Virginia Tech employees have donated more than $2 million to local charities in the New River Valley and across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Last year’s campaign surpassed the $350,000 goal, bringing in over $371,000. Thanks to those efforts, Gov. Ralph Northam awarded Virginia Tech a pacesetter award for the 2017 campaign.

“When it comes to our communities, the Hokie Nation always rallies to help.” said Frank Beamer. “In the spirit of our motto, Ut Prosim (That I May Serve), Hokies will come together for this year’s campaign and meet or exceed this year’s goal of $375,000.”

No donation is too small. All donations make a difference and will help reach the targeted goal. Employees can donate through an online payroll deduction, choosing either a one-time deduction or a 24-pay period deduction. Donations should be made through the CVC website. Cash and checks are also acceptable. Pledge cards are available for those who do not have online access.

CVC is administered by the Division of Human Resources and led by a steering team made up of university department representatives. Questions or assistance should be directed to department representatives. More information can be found on the CVC website.