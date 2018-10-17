2018-19 VMI basketball tickets on sale
Season and individual home game tickets for the 2018-19 VMI Basketball season are on sale now.
All tickets can be purchased atVMITickets.com. To save time, renewing season ticket holders can log into their account at VMITickets.com and click “packages” in the upper left hand corner to renew their same seats from last season. For ticket information questions regarding orders, call the VMI Ticket Office at 540-464-7266.
2018-19 VMI Basketball Ticket Information
Reserved Season Packages (Red Sections 2/3/4 & Yellow Sections 2/3/4/17)
- Adult: $135
- Youth $90
- VMI Faculty and Staff: $67.50
General Admission Season Packages
- Adult: $105
- Youth: $60
- VMI Faculty and Staff: $52.50
Single Game Tickets
- Reserved Adult: $15
- Reserved Youth: $10
- GA Adult: $10
- GA Youth: $6
- Groups of 15 or more: $15