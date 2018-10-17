2018-19 VMI basketball tickets on sale

Season and individual home game tickets for the 2018-19 VMI Basketball season are on sale now.

All tickets can be purchased atVMITickets.com. To save time, renewing season ticket holders can log into their account at VMITickets.com and click “packages” in the upper left hand corner to renew their same seats from last season. For ticket information questions regarding orders, call the VMI Ticket Office at 540-464-7266.

2018-19 VMI Basketball Ticket Information

Reserved Season Packages (Red Sections 2/3/4 & Yellow Sections 2/3/4/17)

Adult: $135

Youth $90

VMI Faculty and Staff: $67.50

General Admission Season Packages

Adult: $105

Youth: $60

VMI Faculty and Staff: $52.50

Single Game Tickets

Reserved Adult: $15

Reserved Youth: $10

GA Adult: $10

GA Youth: $6

Groups of 15 or more: $15

