#2 Virginia coasts past Pitt

Second-ranked Virginia overcame a brief bit of early sluggishness to lead by 20 at the half, and coasted from there to an 73-49 win over Pitt on Saturday.

UVA (26-2, 14-2 ACC) remains atop the ACC standings heading into the final week, and a key contest on Monday at Syracuse.

The ‘Hoos had too much for the Panthers in this one. A Sidy N’Dir jumper at the 11:22 mark of the first half actually had Pitt (12-17, 2-14 ACC) down just 11-10, but a 15-0 Virginia run pushed the margin to 16.

It would never get closer. Virginia led 39-19 at the half, and went up by as many as 27 in the second half, allowing coach Tony Bennett to sub liberally, getting his Big Three – De’Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome – to the bench with none logging more than 29 minutes on the floor on the afternoon.

Guy had the best counting numbers, scoring 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, and 5-of-7 shooting from three-point range.

Jerome had 13 points, and Hunter added 12, with a team-best five assists.

UVA shot 24-of-41 (58.5 percent) from the floor and 9-of-16 (56.3 percent) from three-point range.

Jared Wilson-Frame led Pitt with 15 points.

