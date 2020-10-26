2 popular locations for a drug rehab

Published Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, 4:46 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Location is not usually the first consideration in choosing a drug rehab facility, but it is still a very important part of the recovery process. The location determines if you’ll need to move, what services will be available to you, as well as, the amenities and activities you can participate in.

Consider moving near to a drug rehab

Choosing to move to a new place can be very scary in the middle of trying to battle serious drug addiction. Drug addiction in itself is a very isolating feeling, but taking that initial step to moving helps solidify your dedication to gaining sobriety. Moving to a new location can often help you cut ties with any people that are enabling your drug problem. It is also important to consider that the program that is best for you might not be offered near where you currently live. There will be moments when you want to stop, but being away from where the addiction started will help keep your drive to move forward. It is often the small moments outside of our comfort zone that we are able to gain the new perspective needed to make lifelong, positive, changes.

Climate

If you’re someone who enjoys outdoor activities on a regular, you may want to consider a temperate or warm environment to begin your sobriety journey.

California is a great state to consider. There are so many facilities there that you have a much better chance of not having your treatment delayed by being put on a waiting list. Waiting lists in some states are lengthy. Maine has reported waitlists to be as long as a year and a half. Most facilities offer both in-patient and outpatient programs. In an in-patient program, the overall cost is lower and you can schedule your sessions in a way that allows you to continue to work, which also lowers the financial burden in dealing with your drug addiction. With such a large population, Joshua Tree National Park, and multiple beaches, there are plenty of positive activities and opportunities to help you reach your sobriety. With the Pacific Ocean accessible to many treatment centers, you can learn to surf, scuba dive, or run the beaches while reaching your sobriety goals.

Arizona is a pretty nice runner up and boasts a low unemployment rate, compared to the national average, at 5.9 percent. This is definitely a pro for those considering attending an in-patient program and planning on remaining employed during their treatment and counseling. Although there are infinitely fewer beaches, Arizona has several must-see natural wonders including Grand Canyon National Park, Monument Valley, and Horseshoe Bend. It’s sunny year-round weather makes getting outside therapeutic. Pools are a common amenity at rehab facilities located here.

Moving forward

Ultimately it all comes back to what you want for your treatment, but there is very understated importance to what type of environment can assist you best. Warmer climates are going to have more activities you can regularly participate in to help distract you from thoughts of using again. Regardless of where you choose to complete your program, it will be important to make positive connections.

Most in-patient and outpatient programs still require group or private counseling to give you personalized skills to cope with your rehabilitation. In group therapies, participants are led and prompted to share experiences. A lot of people are able to deal with and process their own experiences by understanding that they are not alone.

One of the most commonly overlooked aspects of addiction recovery is having a strong support system. A good treatment facility utilizes every piece of therapy to help you, and reconnecting with nature is one of the most powerful tools to help you find control.

Story by Robert Carney

Related

Comments