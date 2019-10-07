1st Lt. Samantha Reed named Miami game Hokie Hero

Published Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, 12:47 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

hokie heroU.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Samantha Reed, a 2016 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumna who earned a degree in geography from the College of Natural Resources and Environment and a minor in leadership studies from the corps’ Rice Center for Leader Development, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday’s football game against Miami.

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.

Reed is deployed to the United Arab Emirates as a member of the 380th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron. She is the weather operations flight commander, overseeing a team that provides environmental intelligence in support of flying operations for Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, Operation Continued Resolve, Operation Spartan Shield, and the combined defense of the Arabian Gulf.

Reed served as the regimental commander of the corps, the highest rank a cadet can achieve, during her senior year.




augusta free press
augusta free press


uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 

augusta free press
augusta free press news