1st Lt. Samantha Reed named Miami game Hokie Hero

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Samantha Reed, a 2016 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumna who earned a degree in geography from the College of Natural Resources and Environment and a minor in leadership studies from the corps’ Rice Center for Leader Development, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday’s football game against Miami.

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.

Reed is deployed to the United Arab Emirates as a member of the 380th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron. She is the weather operations flight commander, overseeing a team that provides environmental intelligence in support of flying operations for Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, Operation Continued Resolve, Operation Spartan Shield, and the combined defense of the Arabian Gulf.

Reed served as the regimental commander of the corps, the highest rank a cadet can achieve, during her senior year.