1st Lt. Lyndsey Washington named Duke game Hokie Hero
U.S. Army 1st Lt. Lyndsey Washington, a 2014 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumna who earned a degree in sociology from the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences and a minor in leadership studies from the Rice Center for Leader Development, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Friday’s football game against Duke.
The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.
Washington is deployed to South Korea as a member of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. Her unit supports the 2nd Infantry Division’s South Korean-U.S. Combined Division, tasked to deter North Korean aggression. She is the brigade signals intelligence officer and planner.
