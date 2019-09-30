1st Lt. Lyndsey Washington named Duke game Hokie Hero

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.

Washington is deployed to South Korea as a member of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. Her unit supports the 2nd Infantry Division’s South Korean-U.S. Combined Division, tasked to deter North Korean aggression. She is the brigade signals intelligence officer and planner.