1st Lt. Devin Lamb named ODU game Hokie Hero

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.

Lamb is deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Division, and she serves as a member of the Train-Advise-Assist Command-South in support of Mission Resolute Support. Her company supports intelligence operations for coalition forces.