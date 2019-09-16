1st Lt. Allison Laclede named Furman game Hokie Hero

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Allison Laclede, a 2015 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumna who earned a degree in international studies from the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences and minors in Spanish and leadership studies, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday’s football game against Furman.

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.

Laclede is deployed to the 609th Air Operations Center at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.