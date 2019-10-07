$1M in funding to support criminal justice, mental health

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $1,003,327 in federal funding for Rockingham County and the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority from the Department of Justice’s Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program.

These grants aim to improve responses and outcomes for individuals with mental illnesses or co-occurring mental illness and substance use disorders who have come into contact with the criminal justice system.

“We’re pleased to announce this funding to help reduce recidivism among individuals struggling with mental illness and substance abuse,” said the senators. “For too long, our country has failed people with mental illnesses who often end up in jail without getting the treatment they need. By creating partnerships between law enforcement officers and mental health professionals, we can improve our criminal justice system’s response to those in need of mental or behavioral health services.”

The following will receive funding:

The Richmond Behavioral Health Authority will receive $253,327.

Rockingham County will receive $750,000.

DOJ’s Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program is a cross-system collaboration among criminal justice, mental health, and substance abuse treatment systems. The program supports increased training for law enforcement and public safety officials to better prepare them for their interactions with high-risk individuals with mental illnesses or co-occurring mental illness and substance use disorders. It does this by providing social services and activities including: training for criminal justice, mental health, and substance use disorders treatment personnel; information sharing within and across criminal justice and behavioral health treatment agencies; and specialized caseloads for people on community supervision with more significant mental health needs and higher risk of reoffending.