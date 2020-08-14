$1M EnergyShare expansion provides bill assistance for small business, residential customers

Published Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, 10:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Small business and residential customers facing financial hardship can now receive support on their energy bills through Dominion Energy’s EnergyShare program.

Dominion Energy is supplementing its $13 million annual program contribution in Virginia with $1 million this year to further help customers in need of bill assistance, due to coronavirus impacts.

Small businesses, nonprofits, and houses of worship will be eligible for $500,000, while the remaining $500,000 will be reserved for residential customers.

For small businesses, a temporary Small Business Relief Program will offer one-time assistance of up to $1,000 toward unpaid Dominion Energy Virginia electric bills that may have accrued during the pandemic. To ensure the funds reach those organizations most in need, Dominion Energy is announcing a partnership with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation, which is establishing an advisory council, including representatives from:

Virginia Asian Chamber of Commerce and Virginia Asian Foundation

Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Urban League of Hampton Roads

Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives

Northern Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce

Asian American Chamber of Commerce

Metropolitan Business League of Richmond

The council will raise program awareness in the business community, review applications and award assistance to eligible businesses. The Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation will administer the program and United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg will manage distribution of funds, as they have done for EnergyShare since the program’s inception in 1982. Support for nonprofits and houses of worship will also be administered through the Small Business Relief Program.

“While small businesses are focused on resuming their operations, bringing back their workforce, and prioritizing the health and safety of their customers and employees, the EnergyShare Small Business Relief Program lends a hand to those at the heart of our economy,” said Barry DuVal, President and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. “The landscape continues to change due to the ongoing pandemic and many small businesses are in vital need of additional support – that is why the Virginia Chamber Foundation is proud to partner with Dominion Energy on this relief program.”

Energy Share is funded with company contributions, an expense not recovered through customer rates, along with donations from employees, retirees and the public.

Starting Sept. 1, small business applications for EnergyShare will be available on the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation website: www.vachamber.com/foundation/ small-business-relief-program. Applicants must submit their completed and e-signed application via e-mail to foundation@vachamber.com for review; they will receive an e-mail with the assistance decision within 14 business days. Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis, with a rolling application period until program funds are exhausted. Additional small business support is available in the form of on-site energy efficiency assessments, rebates for energy efficiency measures and other incentives for business improvements: www.dominionenergy.com/ virginia/save-energy/small- business-improvement.

For residential customers, Dominion Energy’s $500,000 increase in funds complements a June announcement, which raised the maximum benefit for the summer cooling season from $300 to $600 per residential account for the year and expanded program eligibility. Additionally, the company removed the requirement of a disconnect notice to qualify for the program. Residential customers can learn more about EnergyShare or find their local EnergyShare agency at www.dominionenergy.com/ energyshare or by calling 2-1-1.

“For decades, EnergyShare has helped many in crisis get the financial help they need, and this pandemic has made it an even more crucial resource,” said Robert Blue, co-chief operating officer and executive vice president, Dominion Energy Virginia. “If you’re having trouble paying your bill, we want you to know we’re here to help you find the best solution for your unique situation.”

In response to the coronavirus, the company has halted disconnects and is waiving late fees for all customers. Customers also can access long-term payment plans, allowing up to 12 months to pay past due amounts with no minimum down payment.

To learn more about Dominion Energy’s coronavirus relief efforts, visit www.dominionenergy.com/ company/coronavirus.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments