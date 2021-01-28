#19 Virginia Tech wins on the road, controls Notre Dame, 62-51

Virginia Tech, playing without Tyrece Radford, had four players in double figures, and held Notre Dame to its lowest scoring total of the season, in a 62-51 win in South Bend on Wednesday night.

The 19th-ranked Hokies (12-3, 6-2 ACC) played at least their first game without Radford, the team’s second-leading scorer, who was suspended indefinitely on Monday, after being arrested early Sunday morning on DUI and weapons charges.

Tech was up 10 at the second media timeout, led by as many as 15 in the first half, and was never really challenged in this one.

A Wabissa Bede three put the Hokies up 12 early in the second half, and it would never again be a single-digit game, as Tech completed a season sweep of Notre Dame (5-9, 2-6 ACC).

“We played really well defensively and rebounded again. I thought that was the difference in the game at our place and same thing here today,” Hokies coach Mike Young said.

Virginia Tech got 15 points from Nahiem Alleyne.

had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Justyn Mutts had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Hokies, who held the Irish to 35.7 percent shooting.

Prentiss Hubb had 22 points for Notre Dame, but he needed 20 shots to get them.

Hubb was the only Notre Dame player in double digits on the night.

Tech next gets #8 UVA (11-2, 7-0 ACC) on Saturday in Blacksburg.

Story by Chris Graham

