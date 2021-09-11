#19 Virginia Tech pulls away in the second half, dispatches Middle Tennessee

Virginia Tech shook off a sluggish start with a big second half, finally putting away Middle Tennessee, 35-14, Saturday at Lane Stadium.

The 19th-ranked Hokies (2-0, 1-0 ACC) led 14-7 at halftime. A Jalen Holston third quarter run pushed the lead to two scores, and Raheem Blackshear tacked on scores on runs of one and six yards later on.

Tech, coming off the big season-opening win over then-#10 North Carolina last week, had a modest 383-349 advantage in total offense, with a big edge on the ground.

The Hokies ran for 224 yards on the afternoon.

Quarterback Braxton Burmeister ran for 52 yards and threw for 142, on 14-of-24 passing.