17 ways to treat bleeding gums at home

Published Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, 7:31 pm

Bleeding gums refer to a condition in which your gums bleed on a regular basis. It is a clinical state that might be associated with swollen gums, in addition to regular bleeding from the gum, while brushing the teeth and eating coarse foods.

Bleeding gum is a common problem that occurs to many of us. If you have bleeding gum, you must take timely and proper care of it, otherwise, it might result in gum inflammation or gingivitis. You can always visit a dentist for advice to treat bleeding gums, but there are some natural ways to stop bleeding gums.

In this article, we will be discussing few natural treatments of bleeding gums, which you can try at your home.

What are the causes of bleeding gums?

Mostly, it happens because of poor oral hygiene. But occasionally, it might be an indicator of complex health conditions like vitamin deficiency, scurvy, hormonal changes from pregnancy, platelet disorder, or leukemia.

Common causes for gum bleeding can be –

Gum damage while eating rough foods

Brushing your teeth too hard

Bacterial infection

Peri-implantitis, a common dental implant infection that affects gums

What are the symptoms of bleeding gums?

Bleeding gums symptoms can be as follows-

Bleeding while brushing teeth

Bleeding while spitting

Blood in saliva

Bleeding while eating rough foods

Bad breath

Natural ways to treat bleeding gums

There are so many natural ways to stop bleeding gums, which you can try with the readily available simple stuff at your home. Try the following natural treatments for bleeding gums –

Citrus Fruits: Gum diseases commonly occur due to vitamin C deficiency in your body. You must consume enough amounts of fruits like lemon, oranges, and vegetables like broccoli and cabbage, which are rich sources of vitamin C. Adding enough vitamin C rich food to your diet can help you to prevent gum diseases. You can consume vitamin C as a supplement also. Milk: Milk is a rich source of calcium, which strengthens your gums and thereby can prevent gum bleeding. If you are not intolerant to lactose in milk, then milk can be one of the best bleeding gums natural remedies. But milk has fat content which is not good for gum health. So do not forget to brush your teeth after having milk. Clove oil: It is one of the most effective natural treatments for bleeding gums and other gum-related diseases. Rub your gum with a clove or chew a piece of clove to effectively keep away gum problems. Baking Soda or Sodium bicarbonate: Use this readily available kitchen ingredient as a bleeding gum natural remedy. Brush your teeth with baking soda powder, as you brush with toothpaste. You can also mix baking soda powder with water, and swish around the solution in your mouth a couple of times. Raw vegetables: Vegetables are rich in vitamins and low in calories. Eating plenty of vegetables is always good for your overall health. You can chew raw vegetables to improve blood circulation in your gum, which is helpful in treating bleeding gums. Avoid smoking: While you smoke, the environment in your mouth becomes anaerobic, a condition that favors bacteria growth. So, try to avoid smoking to keep your mouth bacteria-free. Cranberry: The antibacterial property of cranberry juice can help to fight gum diseases. It is always best to make fresh juice at home, as the juice available in the market is either too diluted or contains too much sugar. Lemon mouthwashes: Lemon is a rich source of vitamin C, which helps in maintaining good gum health, and thus is considered as a good natural treatment of bleeding gums. Rinse your mouth with a glass of water containing lemon juice, after meals. It can refresh your mouth and also help to stop bleeding gum. Gum massage: A good gum massage is important to prevent and treat gum bleeding. Using your index finger and thumb, massage your gum twice a day after brushing your teeth. Honey: We all know that honey is good for health and beauty. Honey can do wonders to your gum also. Honey can be effectively used to treat gum bleeding. Rub your affected gum area with honey after brushing your teeth. Honey is very sugary, so do not apply it directly to your teeth to avoid tooth decay. It is one of the best ways to stop bleeding gum and bad breath. Honey can effectively fight gum inflammation since it possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Salt water: Salt water is the simplest and one of the most effective natural ways to treat gum bleeding. Salt has anti-inflammatory quality, which kills bacteria and reduces gum swelling. Gargle your oral cavity with salt water multiple times to get rid of bleeding gums. Also, rinse your mouth with salt water to eliminate foods stuck in your mouth and prevent cavities. Wheatgrass: Wheatgrass can eliminate harmful bacteria from the mouth, and helps to stop gum bleeding, and make your gums strong. Consume wheatgrass juice daily to treat your bleeding gum naturally. Sage and Peppermint Oil: Sage and peppermint oil can clean and refresh your mouth. Brush your teeth with these two regularly. Tea Tree Oil: Tea tree oil possess antibacterial properties, so it can kill bacteria in your mouth. Mix just 1-2 drops of tea tree oil and warm water, and swish around your mouth after brushing your teeth. Or else, brush your teeth with only a drop of oil. Garlic: The antibacterial property of garlic can help to effectively get rid of mouth bacteria. You can use garlic mixed with honey, to extract the best result. Olive oil: Olive oil has oleic acid and flavonoids, which make it an effective natural home remedy to treat gum bleeding. It can help to treat gum inflammation. Apply the gel directly to the infected hum. Try PEMF (Pulsed Electro Magnetic Field) therapy: Apply PEMF device on the target region at a low frequency. PEMF promotes the stability of the implants, thereby preventing dental complications. Moreover, it heals quickly. Even the top website MedicalNewsToday has also featured Sentient Element as one of the Best PEMF Devices for pain management.

Summing Up

However, it is always better to prevent any disease than to cure it. So, take good care of your mouth regularly to keep away gum problems. Brush your teeth gently, twice a day, use dental floss for teeth cleaning, immediately after having meals.

Finally, keep track of the oral care checklist. Check the list regularly to determine if you are following all 6 things mentioned on this list.

Have healthy gum, have a healthy smile!

