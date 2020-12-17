 

#17 Virginia to face #1 Gonzaga on Dec. 26

Published Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, 10:39 am

uva basketball

Photo credit: Johnnie Izquierdo / Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Defending national champ Virginia has added a game with current national #1 Gonzaga on Dec. 26.

Virginia had to cancel games with #4 Michigan State and #6 Villanova due to COVID-19 issues within the program that were made public on Dec. 8.

On Wednesday, the program announced that it had rescheduled another game that had been lost to COVID, with William & Mary, which will now face #17 UVA on Dec. 22.

Tipoff for the Gonzaga game at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, is set for 4 p.m. ET, with broadcasts on CBS and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

A limited number of fans will be permitted to attend the Gonzaga-Virginia game. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. ET on Friday.

Tickets to the game will be sold in socially distanced groupings of 2-8 seats. The entire pod must be purchased by one individual and it may not be broken up for any reason.

For tickets and information visit www.dickiesarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com.


